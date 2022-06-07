Illawarra Mercury
Parklea jail stabbing murder: Inmate Emmett Sheard claims self-defence over frenzied stabbing

By Sam Rigney
June 7 2022
Emmett Raymond Sheard, bottom left, is accused of murdering Michael Black, right, at Parklea prison.

A prisoner who claims he was acting in self-defence when he repeatedly stabbed Berkeley's Michael Black, a fellow inmate at a Sydney jail, was out for "revenge" after being "humiliated" in an earlier fight, a jury has been told.

