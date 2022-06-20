A much-loved show desperately missed by students across the Illawarra-Shoalhaven is set to make its grand return after a two year hiatus.
Southern Stars has attracted more than 3000 local students for its twentieth show - the biggest cast in its history. One of those students is Nowra High School's Maddy Spencer, who will hit the stage as a solo vocalist.
In her final year of school, Maddy is thrilled to make one last return to perform in Southern Stars.
"Southern Stars means so many things to me," Maddy said, "it's about making new friends, meeting amazing talented people, and it's just generally a great learning experience.
"I've learned so much about how to perform in the Southern Stars Performing Company (SSPC) as a dancer and this year as a vocalist I have learnt so much ... I've definitely stepped out of my comfort zone with the most supportive team behind me."
Corrimal High School principal and Southern Stars executive producer Paul Roger said after a challenging two years, the Illawarra school community is embracing the return of the show with open arms.
"To say that we, the schools, the teachers, and our student performers are excited about this show, would be an understatement," Mr Roger said.
"We have had our largest ever number of schools sign on, and with over 3000 students set to retake the stage, it's apparent that everyone is relishing the opportunity for these young students to get their chance to finally perform after the cancellations of the last two years."
This year's title, CELEBRATE: The Young, The Brave, The Powerful, recognises those hard times experienced by students and teachers over the last two years, while also celebrating resilience and the importance of moving on.
"The title celebrates not only that Southern Stars is celebrating 20 years of performances, but also the resilience of our students, teachers and school staff, and our communities having come through fires, floods and COVID," Southern Stars creative director Ian Millard said.
"Themes explored during the show include the human spirit, the community working together, the importance of our youth in having a voice about their collective future, and a rebirth and sense of optimism as we move forward from the last few years."
Mr Roger introduced the show's theme on Monday and revealed some of the featured songs, including Melody performing Adele's hit Set Fire to the Rain accompanied by a String Ensemble made up of Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts and Smiths Hill High School students.
Southern Stars Performing Company vocalists and Dancers will also hit the stage with a rendition of Elton John's I'm Still Standing, and the NSW Public Schools Millennial Marching Band, Circus, the Rising Stars (formerly the DisABILITY Dance Ensemble) will perform a whimsical version of Strictly Ballroom's dance off as a nod to the upcoming UCI World Road Championships.
Mr Roger said approximately 12000 patrons were expected to attend one of four CELEBRATE shows taking place at the WIN Entertainment Centre on Friday, August 26.
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
