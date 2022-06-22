Kangaroo Valley has gone to new heights to show it is still open and accessible, with the creation of the Festival of Canoe and Kayak, or 'FOCK'.
The valley has faced a rough few months, with road closures due to landslides after intense and constant rainfall, making it harder for visitors to enter the village, which is usually bustling with tourists.
Advertisement
Business owner Dylan Jones of Valley Outdoors saw the community suffering and decided to take the issue into his own hands, bringing the idea of FOCK to life in only six weeks.
"This festival was mainly to advertise and show people, yes, we are still open, you can still come to Kangaroo Valley," Mr Jones said.
"That's why I organised this event, but it was also to give the Valley locals a fun time because they have been through it."
A new and fun activity was held each of the three days the festival ran.
Smiles were seen from all with scavenger hunts to a 'Frock up the FOCK', which saw attendees of all ages dust off their tuxedos, formal dresses and even princess dresses for a paddle down the Kangaroo River.
While 'fun' was the main focus on the mind of organisers, it was also important to acknowledge the local indigenous community of the valley.
A smoking ceremony from locally-owned indigenous company Gadhungal Murring, followed by a presentation from guest speaker Michael Palmer, who represented the Aboriginal social enterprise, Eden Canoes kicked off the event.
Mr Jones said the event has been a huge success, with many locals in the Valley already counting down the days until it returns in 2023.
"It was amazing to see paddlers from all walks of life turning up with all kinds of canoes, kayaks and other paddle-craft in tow," he said.
"There people in home-made wooden canoes, dragon boats and an epic 30 foot canoe that fit 14 people."
Natalie Harker from the Kangaroo Valley Chamber of Commerce and Tourism were pleased by the success of the event and like the rest of the community, cannot wait to see its return next year.
"The FOCK is an amazing addition to the Kangaroo Valley calendar," Mrs Harker said.
"Many of us are already counting down the days until the FOCK 2023."
Advertisement
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.