Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra teachers lay bare the crippling reality of profession in 2022

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 30 2022 - 5:15am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Pulling 60 to 70 hour weeks, supervising two classes at once from hallways, stagnant pay, and being buried under a "crippling" amount of paperwork: welcome to a day in the life of teachers in the Illawarra.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.