A Warrawong woman who went on a tap and go stealing spree at a local shopping centre was fined for her actions in Wollongong Court on Thursday.
Melissa McKay was fined $100 on each offence for using two stolen debit cards 11 times at Warrawong Plaza on January 25, racking up $658 on the cards.
Advertisement
She was also placed on a two year community corrections order.
Magistrate Claire Girotto warned McKay that if she did it again, she'd receive more than a slap on the wrist.
"If you come back... bring your toothbrush," Magistrate Girotto said.
"This sort of stealing is so easy to do... you can keep tapping until someone realises their card is missing," she said.
The court heard the stealing was spontaenous, and McKay had been spiralling after a number of traumatic events in her life.
She was caught on CCTV at several shops in Warrawong Plaza on the day.
Documents tendered to court reveal when police officers searched McKay's residence later, they found clothes and a wig she was wearing at the time of the stealing offences.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.