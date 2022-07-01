Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Bellambi man John Lyons accused of owning child abuse material attempts to vary bail

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 1 2022 - 8:12am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bellambi man accused of owning child abuse images seeks to vary bail

A Bellambi man accused of possessing hundreds of child abuse images on a flash drive has been denied a request to contact children under his bail conditions.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.