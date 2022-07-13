Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Kiama's Women Love Adventure group is on trend with Australian women learning to surf, skate

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated July 13 2022 - 5:14am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Kathe Kiama' (Kathe Manansala) started the Women Love Adventure Kiama to make new friends, with many of the women learning to surf, skate and more. The group now has 1300 Facebook members. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Kiama's Mila Evans, 53, is one of hundreds of thousands of Aussies that learnt to skate and surf during the pandemic, and she wishes she had done it sooner.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.