Wollongong is set to get its first commercial electric vehicle charger at a service station, in a sign the electric vehicle future will be hear sooner than many thought.
This comes just months after Ampol CEO Matt Halliday announced a planned 120 chargers to be rolled out across Australia.
The first five of these are being installed at pilot sites in state capital cities, but the fuel company is wasting no time with the Development Application for the Wollongong charger is already on public on exhibition.
Two chargers would be set up at the Flinders St 24-hour service station, beside the convenience store there, while solar panels would be installed on the roof.
An Ampol spokeswoman said the station would "feature one AmpCharge charger supporting two charging bays supplied by renewable energy".
It would be capable of delivering charge at up to 150kw and would help "minimise range anxiety and support the uptake of BEVs [battery electric vehicles] in Australia".
Questions about how pricing would work at the charge station were not answered.
The initiative is being partly funded by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA).
The NSW Government's public charger map shows no commercial charge stations existing or under development at service stations in the Illawarra. Some exist at shopping centres and accommodation providers.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
