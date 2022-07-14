Former Dragons player turned trainer Andrew Bobbin was running into dead ends with Scottish Dancer in Victoria.
So six runs into the five-year-old gelding's campaign, Bobbin decided to change direction and head to Rosehill for Saturday's 1800m Benchmark 88.
After running third in the Warracknabeal Cup, Scottish Dancer has been around the mark in Melbourne high rating races, then fifth in the Swan Hill Cup.
"He won three in a row coming through the grades," Bobbin said.
"But then we kind of found out level and she's been bouncing around those open class and high benchmark races, always finding a couple better.
"So we decided to try something a little bit different and target a race in Sydney going the other way.
"We've done some work at home with him and hopefully this is just what he needs."
Bobbin only had one game in the NRL, playing in a late-season game against the Roosters in 2001, alongside superstars luke Matt Cooper, Mark Gasnier, Trent Barrett, Jason Ryles and a future Dragons premiership captain in Ben Hornby.
But he was captain of the reserve grade grand final winning team the same season.
He was recruited as a teenager through the Illawarra Steelers system and went on to become a well-credentialled camera man for WIN Television and internationally.
And while he doesn't always have time to follow the Dragons these days, while managing Grampians Racing, Bobbin admits Wednesday night's State of Origin decider rekindled an old fire in his love for rugby league.
"Just an amazing game, as tough as footy gets," Bobbin said.
"I still follow the Dragons, I'm always checking the scores even if I miss the game."
Few tracks in Australia have suffered more than Kembla Grange because of the ongoing deluge of rain.
But the Illawarra Turf Club will host a Provincial meeting on Saturday.
Robert and Luke Price will be optimistic about soon-to-be four-year-old gelding Slickman continuing his progression in a 1200m Class 1.
Slickman won on debut at Moruya and flashed late for third behind Sepoy Star and the Peter and Paul Snowden-trained Pole Position, who he will meet again.
The first of an eight-race card for Saturday is at 12.05pm, with the rail true and the track rated a Heavy 9 on Thursday afternoon.
Noble Soldier returns for the Prices in the BM72 Midway Handicap at Rosehill on Saturday, after notable Provincial Championships heat runs for third and fifth over 1400m.
Stablemate Cuban Royal is also returning to the Midway Handicap.
