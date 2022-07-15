Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

St George Illawarra Dragons captain Ben Hunt delivered emphatic State of Origin answer to cement legacy

By Tim Barrow
Updated July 15 2022 - 4:51am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Triumph: Ben Hunt celebrates after winning the State of Origin decider against NSW at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

As Ben Hunt raced away, my first instinct was to find the remote and turn the television off.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.