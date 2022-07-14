Illawarra Mercury
Ljube Velevski, who killed his family, walks free from jail unsupervised

By Cydonee Mardon
Updated July 14 2022 - 10:32pm, first published 9:36pm
The couple's wedding photo, the Velevski twins, and Ljube Velevski crying on the his father's shoulder at the funeral for his family. He was later arrested for their murders.

Ljube Velevski, the man who slashed the throats of his wife and three children in their Berkeley home, has walked free with no supervision after 25 years in prison. He chose to serve his entire sentence behind bars, without trying for parole, and not engaging with psychologists, educators or the serious offenders review council.

The news of Ljube Velevski's release would have been distressing for the family and friends of Snezana Velevski, who lost her life on June 20, 1994.

