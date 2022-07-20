Luck runs out for Dapto woman on string of drink, drug and driving charges

A Wollongong Local Court Magistrate has issued a stern warning to people who continue to break road rules.
Stephanie Webb, 25 from Dapto will remain behind bars until at least November after Magistrate Gabrielle Fleming refused to accept her pleas that she has learnt her lesson.
"When arrested on June 1, you had previously been stopped three times for driving whilst suspended.
"You were arrested for high-range drink driving in October 2020 and ordered to fit an interlock system to your car to protect the community from the risk of you on the roads," Magistrate Fleming said.
Webb's licence was suspended for 12 months on March 27 this year for failing to service the car's interlock device.
From April to July, Webb was stopped by police six times and charged with driving while disqualified, driving without an interlock fitted, possession of anti-psychotic medicine Seroquel without a prescription and driving with methamphetamine in her system.
Appearing via videolink, Webb sobbed heavily as she told the court she had been too blase about the warnings and didn't take her community correction order seriously.
She said was ignorant of how serious her actions were and that she could end up in jail.
"This has been a massive wake-up call for me.
"I really stuffed up and I never want to be in prison again," said Webb. "I've been two weeks clean of meth in here, even though it's available and I feel so clear.
"I'm ready to move on with my life and get off the drugs," she added.
Magistrate Fleming said she could see no alternative but to keep Webb in jail.
"Your behaviour from April to July demonstrated your complete lack of disregard for the road rules.
"You put the public and yourself at risk and I don't accept that you didn't know how serious it was.
"You've been in court and custody numerous times and appear to have learnt nothing.
"You've requested the court to show you leniency but your records don't suggest you are entitled to it.
"I need to send a strong message to you and to the community that this behaviour is not acceptable." said Magistrate Fleming.
Webb was sentenced to 10 months in prison backdated to July 7.
She'll serve a non-parole period of four months and be eligible to make an application in November.
