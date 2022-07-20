Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Former Wollongong police officer Malcolm George Cox awaits verdict in child sexual crime trial

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 20 2022 - 7:01am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malcolm George Cox has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual intercourse with a person under 16, stemming from events in the 1980s. Picture: Sylvia Liber

A jury will retire on Thursday to determine whether a former Wollongong police officer committed sexual crimes against a teenage girl.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.