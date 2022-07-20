Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Aboriginal Legal Service welcomes NSW Government's boost to expand Aboriginal sentencing initiatives at Wollongong court

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 20 2022 - 3:44am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Aboriginal Legal Service managing solicitor Kirby Hill and field officer Amy Edwards. Picture: Sylvia Liber.

Wollongong lawyers have welcomed the expansion of revolutionary justice programs aimed at keeping Indigenous people in the community rather than in prisons.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.