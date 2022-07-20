Wollongong lawyers have welcomed the expansion of revolutionary justice programs aimed at keeping Indigenous people in the community rather than in prisons.
The NSW Government has provided a $20 million boost to expand the Youth Koori Court, circle sentencing programs, and justice reinvestment initiatives to Wollongong Local Court, and nine others in the state.
"It's great that circle sentencing is being expanded so that more Aboriginal people can access an alternative, culturally appropriate way to be sentenced," managing solicitor at ALS Wollongong, Kirby Hill said.
"The program has had great success in Nowra and we look forward to it being available here in Wollongong."
The Aboriginal circle sentencing program was first piloted in Nowra more than two decades ago, and after its success, will be expanded to Wollongong court.
Circle sentencing engages Aboriginal Elders to work with local court magistrates, victims, community, and the family of an offender to determine an appropriate sentence following a conviction.
NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman said the program has seen enormous success.
"In the 20 years since the program was first piloted in Nowra more than 1,450 circle sentencing sittings have been held," Mr Speakman said.
"This approach has been found to reduce rates of imprisonment and re-offending compared with traditional sentencing methods."
A 2020 evaluation of the circle sentencing program found its adult participants are less likely to be imprisoned and re-offend, according to the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research.
Children participating in the Youth Koori Court were also 40 per cent less likely to be jailed than those who went through ordinary sentencing courts, without any adverse impacts on re-offending, according to 2022 BOSCAR data.
ALS CEO Karly Warner said these initiatives are proven to be effective in providing culturally appropriate sentencing decisions.
"Prisons only cause harm and trauma, but we have alternatives that actually work," Ms Warner said.
"The Youth Koori Court and the circle sentencing program not only keep Aboriginal people in community rather than in prisons, but they open up access to counselling and services that address the underlying causes of offending.
"These processes allow Aboriginal people and communities to participate in sentencing decisions, which in turn helps to address the well-founded distrust that many Aboriginal people have in the criminal legal system."
Ms Warner hopes the NSW Government will continue working with ALS to further reduce Aboriginal over-representation in custody.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
