A former Wollongong police officer has been found not guilty of historical child sexual abuse.
Malcolm George Cox was facing two counts of sexual intercourse with a person under 16, which were alleged to have occurred in Corrimal in the 1980s while he was a police officer in his early 20s.
He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.
A jury of 12 took less than an hour to reach a not guilty verdict in Wollongong District Court on Thursday.
Cox hugged his wife as they left courtroom and was visibly relieved with the outcome.
More to come.
