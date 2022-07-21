Illawarra Mercury
Former Wollongong cop Malcolm George Cox found not guilty of historical child sex abuse

By Louise Negline
Updated July 21 2022 - 4:25am, first published 1:12am
Malcolm George Cox has been found not guilty to charges of sexual intercourse with a person under 16, stemming from events in the 1980s.

A former Wollongong police officer has been found not guilty of historical child sexual abuse.

