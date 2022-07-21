Illawarra Mercury
Sharon Maree Hatton will serve a minimum of 3 years behind bars for defrauding the Wright family

By Louise Negline
Updated July 21 2022 - 8:22am, first published 2:26am
South Coast surfing royalty Owen and Tyler Wright were fleeced of $1.5 million from their trusted bookkeeper.

A 54-year-old Vincentia woman has been jailed for more than five years for embezzling $1.5 million from a world-renowned South Coast surfing family.

