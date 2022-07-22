A Port Kembla man has been imprisoned after police found tens of thousands of images and videos of child abuse on multiple hard drives, laptops and a mobile phone.
Police charged Zoran Necovski, 58, with six counts of possess child abuse material after they raided his home on March 2 this year.
Magistrate Claire Girotto sentenced Necovski to the maximum penalty a local court can hand down, two years, with a non parole period of 14 months.
After obtaining a warrant, at 1.30pm on March 2, police arrived at Necovski's Port Kembla home.
Searching the house, investigators found 17 electronic devices, including portable hard drives, laptops and a mobile phone.
At the scene, an officer examined one of the hard drives and found child abuse material immediately. The single hard drive alone contained more than a thousand images and videos of child abuse.
Police arrested Necovski and took him to Port Kembla police station.
When interviewed by police, Necovski denied any knowledge of being in possession of images or videos that depicted children and infants engaged in sexual acts and said that some pornography he watched may appear to depict children but that the people were over 18 years of age.
Police asked Necovski to comment on four images, the details of which are too disturbing to print, to which he said "doesn't ring a bell" and "sounds impossible".
Further investigations found child abuse material across multiple devices belonging to Necovski with the total number of files nearing 30,000.
The files included pictures of young children being sexually abused by adults as well as cartoons of characters Bart and Lisa from The Simpsons engaged in incest sexual intercourse, which Magistrate Claire Girotto said falls within the definition of child abuse material.
In May, Necovski pleaded guilty to the six charges, however Magistrate Girotto said the crime was the "gravest of cases" and deserved the maximum penalty.
"The material in question cannot come into existence without exploitation and abuse of children somewhere in the world," Magistrate Girotto said.
"It cannot be characterised as a victimless crime, the children, in the end, are the victims."
Necovski will be eligible for parole from September 14, 2023.
