Police officer fails in bid to get gun licence back: court

A police officer transferred to Wollongong for disciplinary reasons has failed in his bid to get his gun licence reinstated.
The police officer had taken his case to the Civil and Administrative Tribunal (CAT) late last year after the police service had revoked his licence in March 2021 following an unstated "workplace incident".
In 2009 the officer was subject to a "disciplinary transfer" from Albury to the Wollongong Local Area Command following several domestic violence allegations made by his then partner.
The officer was allegedly intoxicated during all of these claimed instances of domestic violence.
However, the officer continued to serve in the NSW Police through to 2020 when his firearms licence was suspended while he was on sick leave.
Less that a year later it was revoked following the "workplace incident".
The CAT ruling noted the licence was revoked due to the officer "suffering with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and [an] alcohol abuse disorder".
In the hearing his treating psychologist Daren Wilson said he had "no concerns" the officer was at risk of self-harm or a risk to the public by holding a firearms licence.
Nor did he agree the officer's alcohol use "raised his risk profile from a firearms management perspective".
Mr Wilson said the alcohol issues were related to self-medication for PTSD and treating the latter would resolve the former.
In response the police noted the serious 2009 domestic violence allegations.
The police also said on previous licence applications the officer had answered "no" in relation to treatment for mental health issues.
The officer pointed out it was "disingenuous" to rely on the 2009 claims given the police continued to supply him with firearms and ammunition long after that date.
In her finding CAT Senior Member Karen Mobbs said there were no criminal convictions or findings against the officer.
While finding the officer was a fit and proper person to hold a firearms licence, his diagnosis of PTSD and his alcohol use gave her concern.
She said that in "the absence of any evaluation from a medical practitioner relating to the applicant's risk in holding a firearms licence, I am satisfied that it is not in the public interest for the applicant to hold a firearms licence".
The ruling did not preclude him from applying for a firearms licence in the future.
