Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Tracy Lee Dale sentenced for assaulting police, shoplifting offences

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated July 24 2022 - 5:51am, first published 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Court: Tracy Dale was sentenced on Friday. Picture: Facebook

A Bellambi woman who attempted to douse a police officer with petrol has been sentenced to an eight month intensive corrections order.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.