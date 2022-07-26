Illawarra Mercury
Lachie Dent returning to the Illawarra Hawks for 2022/23 NBL campaign

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated July 26 2022 - 8:36am, first published 8:33am
BACK IN TOWN: Lachie Dent has inked a new deal with the Hawks. Picture: Sylvia Liber

He's become a cult hero in Wollongong, and Lachie Dent is returning to the Hawks next season.

