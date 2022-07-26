He's become a cult hero in Wollongong, and Lachie Dent is returning to the Hawks next season.
Advertisement
The club announced on Tuesday evening that the 22-year-old guard would be back for his third NBL campaign with Illawarra. The homegrown local talent has re-signed with the Hawks as a development player for 2022/23.
Dent - who always gets a loud cheer from Hawkheads at the WIN Entertainment Centre - has represented Illawarra in more than 20 games, and has played for Brisbane Capitals in the NBL1 North competition during the off-season.
"After a great NBL1 season, it was a high priority to ensure Lachlan Dent returned as a member of our squad for another season. He's been a part of the team for the past two semi-final campaigns and will be a huge part of continuing the culture, work ethic and day to day success," Illawarra head coach Jacob Jackomas said.
"Lachie is a local guy, and his signing reaffirms our club is committed and focused not only on developing local talent coming out of the Illawarra, but on retaining them as well."
Read more: Hawks could announce a new player this week
Dent joins teammates Tyler Harvey, Sam Froling, Dan Grida, Alex Mudronja and Alokdah Gak in re-committing to the Hawks, while the club has announced the additions of Kings championship winner Wani Swaka Lo Buluk and former Bullets forward Deng Deng for the 2022/23 season.
On Tuesday, Jackomas told the Mercury that the club could announce another new signing in the coming days.
"In terms of recruitment, we are hoping to get some news within this week and the boys come on August 1 to start to work. It is an exciting time," he said.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.