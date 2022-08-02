Berkeley killer Ljube Velevski has appeared, via his lawyer, in Wollongong Local Court.
Velevski is charged with failing to comply with his reporting obligations.
Velevski did not appear in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, August 2 and was represented by his solicitor.
A Wollongong registrar adjourned the case until September 20, with briefs of evidence to be served by August 30.
Velevski was released on bail on July 24 after a warrant was issued for his arrest only eight days after he walked out of Junee jail after spending 25 years behind bars for the murder of his wife and children.
Velevski has been ordered to live with his sister in Shellharbour and must report to Lake Illawarra police three times a week.
In 1997 he was sentenced to 25 years in jail with a non-parole period of 19 years for the murder of his wife Snezana, their daughter Zaklina and twin babies Daniela and Dijana.
Velevski has never applied for parole and it is understood he never admitted his guilt over the horrible murders.
Snezana, 25, was found face down on the floor of the locked master bedroom of their home in Castle Court, Berkeley on June 20, 1994. Beneath her was the slaughtered bodies of Zaklina, 6 and twin babies Daniela and Dijana.
A neighbour had said the frantic husband knocked on her door when he could not find his family.
"He thought she may have left with somebody who could have picked them up and that she locked the bedroom door so he couldn't get anything," the neighbour said at the time.
Her husband called police, who broke into the bedroom and discovered the four bodies.
Velevski later claimed that his wife must have killed the children before taking her own life.
Police arrested Velevski while he was on his way to start a shift at the steelworks on January 6, 1995.
The jury agreed and, on November 26, 1997 he was sentenced to 25 years in jail with a non parole period of 19 years on four counts of murder.
