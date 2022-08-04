Man who ransacked Gwynneville home stole $10k worth of belongings, cash

A Bellambi man who ransacked a Gwynneville home and took an iPad, $4000 worth of camera gear, and a stash of cash will learn his fate in court.
Ronald Ivan Reid, 27, fronted Wollongong Local Court via video link from jail on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to one count of break and enter.
On July 27, Reid broke into a four-bedroom home in Gwynneville while the residents were at work.
Around 7:30pm that night, the occupants arrived home to three of the bedrooms completely ransacked.
They noticed a wallet that contained between $4000 and $5000 had been nicked, as well as an iPad, Sony camera worth $2900, two lenses worth a combined $2000, and a smartphone worth $1000.
After police were called, they started an investigation and fingerprinted the home.
Finger prints and DNA analysis revealed Reid's identity, and he was arrested three days later.
During an interview, he candidly made admissions to breaking and entering the property and told police: "I did it".
The victims were unknown to Reid.
In court on Wednesday, Reid's defence lawyer, Kirby Hill, told the court there was no objection to the facts tendered to the court and no application for bail was made.
Reid will face sentencing on September 15 where he will front Wollongong court again via video link.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
