Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong Police ask for public's help in assault investigation

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 8 2022 - 7:42am, first published 6:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police appeal: Do you know this man? Picture: Wollongong Police

Wollongong Police have released an image of a man they hope will help investigations into an assault.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.