Wollongong Police have released an image of a man they hope will help investigations into an assault.
Wollongong Police are investigating an assault that occurred at a licensed premises in Wollongong on June 30, 2022.
Police are hoping the public can help them identify the man pictured above.
The man is seen wearing a green Rabbitohs jersey, grey pants and black sneakers and is holding a large, white tote bag.
The man appears to be walking on Crown Street Mall in the evening.
Police say the man may be able to assist police with their inquiries into the assault.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or the man pictured to contact Wollongong Police or Crime Stoppers and quote reference numbers E88616670 or 08/03.
