Dimitri Van den Bergh shares a house in England with Australian World Cup of Darts winner Damon Heta, so, he should know a bit about him.
So, when the Belgian world No.14 says we haven't seen the best out of the Aussie yet, then we probably should listen.
Van den Bergh is on his second visit to Australia as part of the Professional Darts Corporation's World Series of Darts tour which stops in Townsville on Friday this week, then Wollongong on August 19 and 20.
The 28-year-old has joined the PDC's flagship roadshow event as a late replacement for his friend and mentor Peter Wright after the world champion pulled out with gallstone problems.
As one of the PDC stars in the World Series Down Under, he could end up facing Heta in the first round on Friday night at the Townsville Entertainment and Convention Centre, with the Aussie on the other side of the draw.
Van den Bergh said he knew what to expect from his housemate who won the Brisbane Darts Masters as a qualifier in 2019 and who he came up against in the World Cup of Darts in Germany in June when Belgium were beaten in the quarter-finals by Simon Whitlcock and Heta.
"The man is an amazing darts player," he said.
"Back home at the house, I just see how good he is, how determined he is, and the time and effort that he puts in.
"If there's one thing I can say, I 100% back him up, I believe in him so much. In my eyes, to be honest, he hasn't shown his best qualities.
"He's won one of the World Series events in the past and I'm sure he's going to do that again.
"I'm sure he's going to be a major champion. One thing's for sure, is when people ask me, 'What do you think of Damon?' I think he and his family are the best people in my life that I know. And I'm very grateful for that."
This is not the first time that Van den Bergh has been called up late to play in a darts tour Down Under.
Van den Bergh said as well as Heta and Whitlock, the Aussie side of the draw was packed with players who could cause him problems, so he will be determined to be at his best.
