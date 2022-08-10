Illawarra Mercury
Shell Cove man Siaosi Tukuafu admits to stabbing Horsley resident in break-in

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
August 10 2022
Siaosi Tukuafu, 22, pleaded guilty at Wollongong Local Court to aggravated break and enter, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A Horsley man was put in an induced coma after he was stabbed in the chest when two men broke into his home and launched a vicious attack.

