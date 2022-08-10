A Horsley man was put in an induced coma after he was stabbed in the chest when two men broke into his home and launched a vicious attack.
Shell Cove man Siaosi Tukuafu, 22, admitted to the crime when he pleaded guilty at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday to aggravated break and enter, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The stabbing victim was heading to bed about 11.50pm on October 17, 2020 when through a front window he saw Tukuafu and an unknown man heading up the path to his Horsley Drive home.
He opened the wooden front door but kept the screen door closed, and said: "What's going on, it's the wrong time to come door-knocking like this boy".
After some discussion about the victim's identity, Tukuafu ripped open the screen door while his co-offender hit the man in the head with a shock absorber.
The man's wife came out and upon seeing the two men attacking her husband, she tried to push them out the door.
But the unknown offender punched her in the face, causing her to fall to the ground.
The male victim began punching Tukuafu but he pulled out a knife and stabbed him to the upper left chest.
Still, the man managed to grab Tukuafu in a choke hold as they fell to the ground.
The other attacker demanded the man let go of Tukuafu and in response he demanded they drop their weapons, which they did.
But as his wife got off the ground, the unknown assailant kicked her and punched her in the face, prompting the man to let Tukuafu go.
The woman asked what the men wanted and told them to take it, to which Tukuafu said: "Get the fuck out of here or we will kill you, just go or we will kill you".
The woman ran to the bedroom and called triple-0, while Tukuafu and his accomplice continued their attack on her husband.
The men later fled and the male victim was airlifted to St George Hospital, where he was put in an induced coma.
He suffered a punctured lung and had to have nine staples in his scalp, while his wife sustained cuts, bruising and swelling to her face and body.
Police later intercepted a conversation Tukuafu, under the username 'pillowcase123', conducted on an app with another individual.
In this conversation he said: "Hey bro yeah I fucked up I didn't know it was gonna happen like that I promise I was there just to watch his back only suppose to take a dog or something... I might of stabbed him in chest or shoulder..."
The other person replied: "What do u honestly expect me to say back to that? F-kin doing shit when your drunk is f-kin dumb as f-k... Is your dna on the blade? N did they c u???"
Tukuafu will face Wollongong District Court next month for sentencing.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
