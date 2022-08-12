Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong MP Paul Scully calls for more healthcare workers in Illawarra

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 12 2022 - 5:40am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures: Adam McLean, Wesley Lonergan

An Illawarra MP has addressed the NSW parliament on the region's need for more healthcare workers amid the ongoing crisis.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.