An Illawarra MP has addressed the NSW parliament on the region's need for more healthcare workers amid the ongoing crisis.
Labor Member for Wollongong Paul Scully raised the issue in a private member's statement this week.
It followed the revelation that Illawarra nurses were asked to take on extra shifts as COVID-19 forced up to 100 local health district staff members off work each day.
Mr Scully urged the government to recruit more healthcare workers and allocate a substantial number to the Illawarra.
During his statement he highlighted performance data from the Bureau of Health Information that showed a far smaller proportion of patients were getting treated in the Wollongong Hospital emergency department within the target time frame than they were seven years ago.
"Local Labor MPs convinced the government to invest in new facilities in the Illawarra, including upgrades to Wollongong Hospital, a new community health facility at Warrawong, improvements to Bulli Hospital and a new Shellharbour Hospital when the NSW Government didn't want to make those investments - but we also need a staff allocation to provide patient care," Mr Scully said.
Midwives at Wollongong Hospital have told the Mercury that they lack almost a quarter of the staff needed to care for mothers and newborns, and have been operating with a staffing deficit since 2019.
Last month, a woman who presented at Shellharbour Hospital's emergency department waited 58 hours before a bed became available at Wollongong Hospital, while paramedics regularly report waiting outside the region's hospitals with patients because there is no room to transfer them inside.
The head of the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District, Margot Mains, has said a lack of aged care beds and difficulties accessing GPs are significant factors putting pressure on the region's hospitals.
Both are Commonwealth responsibilities, and Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes has said the Labor government was working to address these issues.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
