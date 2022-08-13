'Anything's possible': Flame still burning for Griffin

Most people have put a permanent marker through St George Illawarra's top-eight hopes but coach Anthony Griffin isn't one of them despite admitting the climb is perhaps insurmountably steep.
The Dragons fell just short of an upset against arch-rivals Cronulla last week, the 24-28 defeat leaving them needing to win all four of their remaining games and hope for other results swing their way at long odds.
Regardless, the task remains the same ahead of Sunday's clash with the Raiders in Canberra where another loss would make a finals finish a definitive impossibility. With games against the Tigers and Titans to follow, a win would keep the mathematical chance alive which remains Griffin's focus.
"Obviously you'd like to be in total control of your destiny but anything's possible," Griffin said.
"We've got to get this win tomorrow and a lot can happen in a month. We just need to put in a strong performance. Last week was a really strong performance for 80 minutes.
"We were a little bit unlucky at times. It's frustrating because you're playing team three away and you're good enough to win that game, we put ourselves in a position to win [but didn't]. It's important we repeat that performance this weekend and be better again.
"We had a freshen up early in the week, we've just got to keep coming and tomorrow against Canberra is a great opportunity for us."
The Raiders are also part of a bottleneck at the bottom of the eight, though the numbers are far kinder if they can string some wins together to finish the season. They'll have to do it without coach Ricky Stuart this week after he was suspended for labelling Penrith's Jaemon Salmon a "weak-gutted dog" following his side's loss to the Panthers last week.
A controversial finish to their last clash with the Dragons in Wollongong - after which the NRL admitted Dragons skipper Ben Hunt could have been sin-binned three times in the final sequence with the Raiders just two points behind - adds further spice.
"Knowing the type of club they are and the type of coach Ricky is that'll only make them harder to beat," Griffin said.
"They're a tough club and we've always had great contests against them. The one here at Wollongong a couple of months ago was a typical Raiders game. It was really gritty and the conditions are probably going to be similar [this week], it's going to be cold and wet out there.
"They might want to use that [for motivation] but in the end it'll just come down to how both teams play."
With the finals tilt all but over, attention has turned to club's roster for next season and whether Ben Hunt will extend his time in Wollongong at the conclusion of his mammoth six-year deal he inked at the end of 2017.
The Dragons skipper said Griffin staying on as coach would have a large bearing on whether he does extend prior to November 1.
"Ben's future is something he's got to work through with the club and I'm really positive that he'll do that and the club will do that so I'll just let that run its course," Griffin said.
There's also been talk surrounding the future of hooker Andrew McCullough who still has a year to run on the three-year deal he signed with the Dragons ahead of last season. Reports suggest the veteran rake is contemplating retirement.
Whether it's of his own volition or he's copped a tap on the shoulder has been subject to conflicting reports. Griffin was non-committal on that score but confirmed the club will be looking to add depth at No. 9 ahead of 2023.
"That's our plan, we definitely want to add some depth in that position," Griffin said.
"Andrew's had a great year and he's been great for us over the past two years. [His future] is something for after the season finishes."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
