Illawarra mum and domestic violence survivor advocate Mel Edwards is "heartened" at a new government approach to coercive control.
Coercive control is a deliberate pattern of abuse that can isolate a partner from their friends and family, restrict their movement, and see them being monitored. It can include acts of assault, threats, humiliation and intimidation or other abuse that is used to harm, punish, or frighten their victim.
Ms Edwards welcomes a federal government plan to address domestic family and sexual violence that is informed by the lived expertise of survivors.
"It is heartening to see a move towards changes to law that recognises the devastating impact of coercive control. But it needs to be carefully approached, so protective parents are not misidentified and put at risk."
Federal Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus agreed to release a consultation draft of the national principles to address coercive control, with consultation to start in September.
Mr Dreyfus said a nationally consistent approach to the laws would allow for coercive control to be better understood.
Ms Edwards said her first experience of coercive control was when she was three months pregnant.
"I noticed a change in his behaviour when I was pregnant with our first child. I found it confusing," Ms Edwards said.
"It took a long time to recognise a pattern of behaviour that made me feel trapped.
"Coercive control is designed to wear you down and make you easier to manipulate - in some ways it is more insidious and evasive than physical violence.
"I was in survival mode and hyper-vigilant in anticipation of what he might do next for years. It had a huge impact on my nervous system and physical health."
"It has a cumulative effect ... the ongoing attempts to mess with your head, hook into your fears and create chaos and disruption. The persistent wearing you down and cruelty often happens out of view."
In the NSW parliament earlier this month Attorney General Mark Speakman spoke about the draft bill to outlaw coercive control in former intimate partner relationships.
"Currently we are likely looking at at least 12 months, but I will take further advice and hear from stakeholders on. But it will be at least 12 months before we start this legislation."
Member for Shellharbour Anna Watson introduced a private member's bill last year on the matter and continues to fight for the legislative change in NSW sooner.
"I'm over talking about it, we need to put money where it's needed. We need to train the police force and get the judiciary on board," Ms Watson said.
"We need this now for the victims, survivors, their families and their children.
"I want to see perpetrators removed from the home and jailed if proven to have used acts of coercive control.
"Why should women and children have to leave their homes, schools and loved ones to escape abuse?"
