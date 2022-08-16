Study childcare qualifications for free at TAFE Illawarra

The state government is waiving the fees for several childcare courses in a bid to bolster the pipeline of skilled workers for the early learning sector.
There will be 25,000 fee-free training places for TAFE courses like a Certificate III or a Diploma in Early Childhood Education and Care - which provide pathways to becoming an early childhood educator or educator in after-school care programs.
Advertisement
The fee waiver is currently for enrolments by December 31, while existing early childhood employees can upgrade their qualifications for free.
Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens said the fee-free courses would help remove barriers to accessing vocational education and training.
"People who are already working in the industry can also upskill if they enrol in courses this year, and bolster their qualifications so they can take on new roles as early learning educators," Mr Henskens said.
In 2021, more than 11,000 people undertook early childhood education training, supporting the sustainable pipeline of educators and teachers for tomorrow, according to the NSW Government.
"Our investment in early learning will transform the education system, create jobs and secure a brighter future for NSW families," Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said.
"Parents know the value of a high quality and reliable early childhood service for their child's future, and this government is leading the country in delivering that for all NSW families."
For more details, visit: https://skills.education.nsw.gov.au/initiatives/childcare
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.