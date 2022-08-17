The Illawarra Aademy of Sport held their yearly Triathlon Program trials over the weekend as part of their 12-month scholarship program offered to the regions talented young sportspeople.
Athlete's selected for the scholarship will receive coaching, training and competition to improve their development, with the IAS covering skill development, strength, conditioning and education sessions.
Advertisement
IAS communications and events officer Emily Robinson told the Mercury that the weekend's triathlon trials were a success.
"We were happy that we had about 15 young athletes born between 2004-2010 being put through their paces on Sunday at Beaton Park in Wollongong. There's no set number of athletes that we need to settle on and it was pleasing to see we had some athletes come across from our other sports."
The IAS have recently opened their nominations for their other 12-month scholarship programs.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.