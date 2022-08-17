Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

IAS completes successful triathlon trials

By Jordan Warren
Updated August 17 2022 - 1:59am, first published 12:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narrow straight: IAS athletes were put through their paces. Picture: Supplied

The Illawarra Aademy of Sport held their yearly Triathlon Program trials over the weekend as part of their 12-month scholarship program offered to the regions talented young sportspeople.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.