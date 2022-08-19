Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong 2022 searching for hundreds of volunteers a month out

By Connor Pearce
Wollongong 2022: From left, Chris Bannerman, Tim Coenraad, Dot Hennessy and Sharon Buikstra. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Less than a month away from the start of Wollongong 2022, the race organisers are still on the hunt for volunteers, but those already involved say volunteers have the chance to share the best of the city with thousands of international visitors.

