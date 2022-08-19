Less than a month away from the start of Wollongong 2022, the race organisers are still on the hunt for volunteers, but those already involved say volunteers have the chance to share the best of the city with thousands of international visitors.
The primary role organisers are looking to fill are course marshals.
Workforce manager for Wollongong 2022, Chris Bannerman said the role does not require any technical expertise but will be critical to ensure the event comes off in September.
"It's very much about just helping with pedestrian access, keeping the course safe," he said.
Mr Bannerman said organisers hoped to enlist another couple hundred more volunteers, even as the first training sessions kick off this weekend.
Volunteers who sign up now will be joining a cohort of local and international volunteers who will be essential for the week-long event.
Volunteer Sharon Buikstra said she was inspired to volunteer for the event after being involved in the Sydney Olympics.
"I made lifelong friends. I was very lucky to work with all of the performers, Kylie Minogue and all of those in the opening and closing ceremony," she said.
Ms Buikstra said she was excited to be part of what has been dubbed Wollongong's very own Olympic moment.
"I think we're really lucky to have this event in Wollongong and Wollongong needs to get behind it and get excited."
As the preparations for the race enter their final stages, Wollonogng 2022 has had to confront a national dearth of volunteers. Mr Bannerman said the organisation he worked for was not immune from the pressures facing the entire sector which rely on volunteers, with numbers not recovering from COVID lows.
"Ours is by far the biggest volunteer workforce that's going to be put together in the country this year. We did know it was going to be a challenge but we've still got time."
Long-time volunteer Dot Hennessey said she had been putting out the call for more volunteers through her networks and said she hoped the experience of volunteering for Wollongong 2022 would open up volunteering to more of the local population.
"What I'd like to see as an outcome is those people that are involved become more involved in whatever passion they have or interest."
With the eyes of the globe on Wollongong, Mr Bannerman said locals could be part of the event that showcases Wollongong on the world stage.
"We probably won't see anything like this for a long time, so it's an opportunity for all people to put their hand up, get on board and help us put on a really good show for the rest of the world."
