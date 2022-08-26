Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Unlock Crown land to address Illawarra housing shortage: Developers

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 26 2022 - 6:43am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More affordable housing, like those pictured in Dapto, could be built on Crown land. Picture by Anna Warr.

Opening up Crown land to developers could address the Illawarra's housing shortage, the industry has said.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.