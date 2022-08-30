Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

A Helensburgh virtual reality adult 'play centre' has games for free

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated August 31 2022 - 2:32am, first published August 30 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you've ever wanted to test yourself against some of the world's top cyclists and not get embarrassed by your time trial, a Helensburgh production studio is offering the experience for free in September.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.