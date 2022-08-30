A Helensburgh virtual reality adult 'play centre' has games for free

If you've ever wanted to test yourself against some of the world's top cyclists and not get embarrassed by your time trial, a Helensburgh production studio is offering the experience for free in September.
During the week the 2022 UCI Road World Championships are in town, LundinStudio is letting cycling enthusiasts use their virtual reality (VR) cycling games.
Studio owner Dennis Lundin said people could cycle against players anywhere in the world or simply beside them, while the programs were endorsed by AusCycling.
"You will go to a different world, you will go to an amazing virtual reality world where you're racing an AI racer basically, you can race in the tropics, in Paris, in cyberpunk world," Lundin said.
"Now we're introducing multi-player, meaning I can setup anywhere in the world where people can play against each other in games or VR cycling."
Cycling in VR is done on a stationary bike, like an exercise bike, and wearing a special headset - bit no helmet required.
Sensors on the bike allow the user to pedal through a virtual environment, while looking around at the scenery.
From September 18 to 25, people can do 15-minute cycle games for free, though Lundin said you wouldn't want more than that as it's pretty tiring.
Usually it costs $45 per hour to play a game of VR at the northern Illawarra Studio, but Lundin and business partner Adam Bennett thought free cycling could be fun during the UCI.
After working on 100 movies as a stuntman and rigger, Lundin opened his own film studio in Helensburgh just prior to the pandemic turning the world upside-down.
Once the initial lockdown was over, the businessman said it was hard with the "4 square metre" rule to keep his business running smoothly.
"The journey was pretty bad ... nobody came, we lost all our customers," Lundin said.
But he quickly realised a niche for virtual reality so altered his business to still utilise all his professional film equipment but for something anyone could use.
Lundin began with boxing and shooting, foraging games and where people could take a holiday.
The studio is still open for film and production, but the average Joe can also head along for some fun too.
LundinStudio is in Helensburgh Business Park, 3 / 21 Cemetery Road, Helensburgh NSW. More details are at: www.stuntman.com.au/vrcycling
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
