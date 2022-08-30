Caravana Sun are accustomed to performing to hordes of international music lovers and will utilise these skills at a free festival on North Wollongong Beach on September 17.
The group only returned home from Europe a few weeks back and are gearing up for the Spin Fest Beach Party with Electric Fields, Emily Wurramara, True Vibenation and Junkyard Beats.
Thousands of revellers are expected at the event, run by Wollongong City Council, as people from all around the globe descend on the city for the UCI World Race Championships.
"We pride ourselves on our live show, we put a lot of energy and care into making sure it's a good experience ... this concerts going to be amazing, it is a big crown, it's an international crowd, it's going to be just awesome," Luke Carra from Caravana Sun said.
"It's always good playing events like this where you might not know everyone and you can potentially win some new fans and draw some new connections with people. That's always something that always excites the band, hence why we always tour overseas."
The Beach Party runs from 5pm to 10pm, while a pop-up street food market will take over the Cliff Road car park with food trucks, DJs and roving entertainers and circus artists.
The council has also organised free live music in the Crown Street Mall and Globe Lane, in Wollongong's CBD, from September 15 to 25.
Meantime, there is still an array of entertainment around the Illawarra region with top musicians like Pennywise and The Whitlams stopping by for gigs, as well as comedians and a number of theatre shows.
Friday September 2 - Comedian Arj Barker, Illawarra Performing Arts Centre
Friday September 2 - Dragon, Centro CBD Wollongong
Saturday September 3 - Emily Williams, Centro CBD Wollongong
Saturday September 3 - Vintage Crop with Scab Baby & DBatls, La La La's Wollongong
Wednesday September 14 - Musical comedian Barry Morgan Blows thru Your Town, Anita's Theatre Thirroul
Thursday September 15 - 25 - Free live music in Wollongong's Crown Street Mall & Globe Lane for Spin Fest
Saturday September 17 - Spin Fest Beach Party: Electric Fields, Caravana Sun, Emily Wurramara, True Vibenation & Junkyard Beats, North Wollongong Beach FREE
Tuesday September 20 - Pennywise, UOW UniBar
Wednesday September 21 - Postmodern Jukebox, Anita's Theatre Thirroul
Thursday September 22 - Grentperez, UOW UniBar
Thursday September 22 - Wendy Matthews & Grace Knight, Centro CBD Wollongong
Thursday September 22 - The Whitlams, Anita's Theatre Thirroul
Saturday September 24 - Casey Donavan, Centro CBD Wollongong
Saturday September 24 - Telenova, UOW UniBar
Saturday September 24 - Baby Animals, Anita's Theatre Thirroul
Friday September 30 - Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase, Illawarra Performing Arts Centre
Made from Scratch - Illawarra Performing Arts Centre, Wednesday September 7.
A variety show celebrating local talent from comedians, dancers, actors, spoken word extraordinaires, musicians and singers.
Symphonie de la Bicyclette - Illawarra Performing Arts Centre, September 21 to 24.
A funny, heartfelt one-man show about cycling and obsession, envy and ambition, winning and losing, and finding the inner grit to dominate the mountain stages of life.
Legally Blonde Jr - The Musical - Arcadians Children's Theatre present this production at the Miners Lamp Theatre in Corrimal, September 23 to 25.
The Tempest - The Forge Theatre in Gwynneville, September 16 to 25.
The Dire Theatre Company proudly presents the final edition to their Shakespeare in Schools Project in a public season of The Tempest by William Shakespeare.
Spellbound - A Night of Magic & Grand Illusion - Illawarra Performing Arts Centre, Sunday September 25.
The Star and producer of the stage phenomenon Celtic Illusion will be touring his Grand Illusion show this school holidays.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
