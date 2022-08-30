Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

A free music festival plus other gigs in the Illawarra this September - here's what's on

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated August 30 2022 - 4:36am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caravana Sun are on the lineup for a free music festival on the beach in September. Picture supplied.

Caravana Sun are accustomed to performing to hordes of international music lovers and will utilise these skills at a free festival on North Wollongong Beach on September 17.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.