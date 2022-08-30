Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Louis Norman Woodham mentally unfit to stand trial for Nowra murder

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 30 2022 - 7:06am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Brameld's home near Nowra the day after she was allegedly murdered by Louis Woodham. File picture

A Nowra man has been found unfit to stand trial for the murder of Denise Brameld near Nowra in 2021, but could return to court if his condition improves.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.