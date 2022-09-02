Free music festival in Wollongong Botanic Garden to celebrate 50 years of The Con

Rap music, jazz and classical will ring out through Wollongong Botanic Garden for two days of free tunes, to celebrate 50 years of the local conservatorium of music.
The WollCon festival is the official birthday bash for the institution at Glennifer Brae and will showcase local artists, music staff and guest performers like drummer and rapper DOBBY across September 10 and 11.
Advertisement
"We are unashamedly using the 50th Birthday as a springboard to showcase everything WollCon contributes to the musical life of the region and how our work delivers positive change through music," said David Francis, CEO of The Con.
From 10am to 4.30pm on Saturday, people will be able to picnic to the sounds of a children's choir, the region's chamber orchestra Steel City Strings, a harpist and DOBBY - the conservatorium alumni of Filipino-Aboriginal heritage.
The Hot Potato Band will headline Sunday along with a swing band and all-staff performance of a piece composed by WollCon's own Head of Composition John Spence.
Meantime, birthday celebrations will continue for The Con in December at Wollongong Town Hall with celebrated Australian composer, Matthew Hindson writing a work for BlueScope Youth Orchestra to celebrate the long relationship between WollCon and the steel industry in Wollongong.
REGISTER TO ATTEND: https://wollcon.com.au/event/50th-birthday-music-festival-at-wollcon/
DAY 1: Saturday 10th September
DAY 2: Sunday 11th September
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.