Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Free music festival in Wollongong Botanic Garden to celebrate 50 years of The Con

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated September 2 2022 - 3:31am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture supplied by Wollongong Conservatorium of Music.

Rap music, jazz and classical will ring out through Wollongong Botanic Garden for two days of free tunes, to celebrate 50 years of the local conservatorium of music.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.