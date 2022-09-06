An Illawarra skin clinic has been named the best salon in the country.
Skin Correctives, located in Wollongong and Shellharbour, was named Australian Salon/Spa of the Year, four treatment rooms or less, at the Australian Beauty Industry Awards in August.
Owner of Skin Correctives Karen Meiring de Gonzalez said the award acknowledged the hard work of her team.
"The team works tirelessly to ensure that we can give our clients the best care on their skin journey, so it is such a pleasure to be able to share these awards with our team members in acknowledgement of extraordinary diligence," she said.
This is the second year running that Skin Correctives have been recognised at the national level in the beauty industry awards.
In 2021, the salon won the Team of the Year award.
Ms Meiring de Gonzalez, originally from South Africa, opened her Shellharbour clinic within months of arriving in Australia. In October 2012, she expanded to Wollongong.
The pandemic was a particularly difficult period for the industry, with many salons having to close as in-person services were not possible, and Ms Meiring de Gonzalez said the support she received from local clients kept the business operating.
"We would like to thank all our clients for their ongoing support, especially over the past two and a half years as we have dealt with the challenges the pandemic has thrown at us," she said.
Skin Correctives was highlighted at the national awards hosted at The Star in Sydney and the woman behind awards organiser Mocha Group, Linda Woodhead said the accolade recognised an outstanding local business.
"The Skin Correctives team are the perfect examples of industry leaders and will make excellent ambassadors for the awards program and local area yet again this year," she said.
"They are now looked to both nationally and globally as innovators in technique, trend and service. The Illawarra community should be so proud of this incredible achievement."
