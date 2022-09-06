An apprentice roofer who was busted three times the legal limit after revving his Ute at a set of Fairy Meadow traffic lights has learned his fate in court.
William Cooper Smyth, 22, pleaded guilty to high range drink driving and was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.
About 10:40pm on Friday, July 29, Smyth drew the attention of police after he revved a White Nissan Navara at a set of traffic lights on Squires Lane, Fairy Meadow.
After officers activated their lights and pulled Smyth over, he returned a positive reading and was taken to Wollongong police station to undergo further testing.
Smyth, who told police he hadn't drank any alcohol that night, returned a reading of 0.174 - more than three times the legal limit. His licence was immediately suspended.
According to documents tendered to the court, Smyth hurled verbal abuse at police and told them to "Shut your mouths".
He also told police he had a "very good lawyer" and that it helped he knew people in the District Court.
Police asked if Smyth wished for another blood sample to be taken and analysed at his own expense, to which he responded: "I have the time, the charge will be the same so why not, let's go".
Smyth was then taken to Wollongong Hospital for the sample where he continued his verbal tirade, court documents say.
He referred to patients on Ambulance stretchers as "already dead" and swore at nurses who were attending to him, calling them "c----s".
In court on Tuesday, defence lawyer John Fasha said Smyth was remorseful and had since completed the Traffic Offender Program.
"(Smyth) had a number of drinks ... he should have known he was over the limit," Mr Fasha told the court.
"He understands what he did was wrong."
Magistrate Greg Elks said while Smyth's driving wasn't necessarily offensive, it was certainly enough to draw the attention of police.
"And your behaviour didn't do you any favours after," Magistrate Elks said.
Smyth was handed a 12-month community corrections order and a fine of $700 for his crime.
His licence was also disqualified for six months, backdating to June, and an alcohol interlock device will be placed on his car for two years.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
