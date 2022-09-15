Wollongong's Ramah Avenue is welcoming the world - and it's all down to the Guevara family.
The street will provide cyclists with the steepest of challenges in the 2022 Road World Championships - but they're not the only ones doing the hard work.
Macey and Xavier Guevara have adorned their picket fence and front yard with flags of world.
Students from Macey and Xavier's classes from Pleasant Heights Public School used their excursion to the house on Thursday as an learning experience, as they tried to correctly identify as many flags as possible.
Macey is keen to learn more about the countries in the coming days.
"I borrowed an atlas from my teacher and she was worried I wouldn't give it back," the eight-year-old said.
The Guevaras also included a couple of additional flags which hold special meaning to them.
"We have an Aboriginal flag because we want the cyclists to know about our country and also the El Salvador flag because our daddy's from there," they said.
The Wollongong City Council awarded them a Connecting Neighbours Grant for their efforts to bring the community together in the spirit of cycling.
Their father, Gerardo Guevara, said he is exceptionally proud of his children and their efforts to bring the community together.
And it's not just family who have appreciated the siblings' efforts as Jack Rodda from Purpose Physiotherapy was keen to team up with the youngsters.
"It's great to see children supporting sport so passionately, especially after COVID, so we want to do what we can do to support them," he said.
Purpose Physiotherapy will provide refreshments to all spectators watching the race and will help fund the decorations.
Another house on the same street has also received a council grant for the owner's sportsmanship and enthusiasm for the big event.
The owner has decorated his house with country flags of all sizes to make the international visitors feel welcome in Wollongong.
"On the last day of the event, we will have a picnic on our front lawn and we will be joined by family, friends and neighbours," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.