Tim Coenraad keeps on keeping on for Illawarra Hawks

Mitch Jennings
Mitch Jennings
Updated September 18 2022 - 3:00am, first published 2:00am
Tim Coenraad will return for another campaign with the Hawks. Picture by Sylvia Liber

One of the great careers in Illawarra Hawks history will continue, with the foundation club adding Tim Coenraad to its roster for the upcoming season.

