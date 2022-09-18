One of the great careers in Illawarra Hawks history will continue, with the foundation club adding Tim Coenraad to its roster for the upcoming season.
With more than 300 games to his name at the only NBL club he's ever known, Coenraad's No. 22 singlet is surely headed for the WEC rafters, but it won't be for a while yet.
It continues an incredible 'post-retirement' career after the now 37-year-old first called time on his career when he was not offered a spot on Brian Goorjian's roster for the 2020-21 season.
Goorjian subsequently admitted it was one of the biggest misjudgements of his lengthy career, with Coenraad added to the roster as an injury replacement that season.
He followed up with another campaign last season and will combine duties overseeing the club's community programs with playing duties in the wake of a hamstring injury suffered by Dan Grida.
Coach Jacob Jackomas will take a two-pronged approach to filling that void having also bolstered his list with the addition of returning veteran Kevin White.
Both are in camp with the Hawks for the NBL Blitz in Darwin, their campaign tipping off against Melbourne United on Sunday night.
Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.