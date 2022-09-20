Convicted Berkeley killer Ljube Velevski must report to police once a week now after a magistrate at Wollongong Local Court said he was not a 'flight risk'.
Velevski, 57, who was convicted of killing his wife and three children in 1994, did not appear in court on Tuesday but his lawyer said he has reasonable excuse for why he did not comply with obligations under the Child Protection Register.
On July 14, Velevski walked free from Junee jail, having served the full term of his 25-year sentence.
In September 1997, Velevski was convicted of killing his 25-year-old wife Snezana in 1994, along with his daughter Zaklina and twin babies Daniela and Dijana, in the family home.
Velevski maintained his innocence throughout and did not apply for parole.
According to documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court, upon his release, Velevski refused to sign a form acknowledging he is a "registrable person" under the Child Protection Registration Act.
Velevski was placed on the child protection register for 15 years which commenced once he was released from custody.
Under the Child Protection Registration Act Velevski is required to attend a police station within seven days of his release and provide information in line with the requirements of the Act.
When the seven-day period expired without Velevski reporting to police, police arrested him on July 22.
The Child Protection Registration Act requires that a registrable person not fail to comply with any of the person's reporting obligations without a reasonable excuse.
In Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, Velevski's lawyer Vanja Pjevalica said Velevski disputed the police's allegations.
Velevski also applied for a change to his current reporting conditions and a change in his address.
Magistrate Chris McRobert questioned how continuing to report three times a week would protect the community in light of Velevski's "short but obviously grave record".
Police opposed the change to Velevski's bail arrangements, arguing the frequency of the reporting ensures police are in regular contact with Velevski.
However, with no issues of failing to report since July, Mr McRobert approved a reduction in reporting to one day a week was appropriate.
"There's no suggestion he's a flight risk," he said.
Velevski's bail conditions were also updated to register a change of address, with Velevski now living in Blackbutt.
Velevski will return to court in early February 2023 to fight the charge of failing to comply with reporting obligations.
