Scenic walks, beaches, breweries and local eateries were among residents top picks for visitors to check out while they're in the Illawarra for the cycling world championships.
With the UCI world championships reported to have brought around 10,000 international visitors to the Gong, locals had some pearls of wisdom to impart on visitors.
Woonona's Glen O'Conner told the Mercury popular walking tracks weren't the only spots which showcased the natural beauty of the suburb.
"My very top recommendation is the coast track from Coledale to Bundeena," he said.
"[The coastal track] showcases all that this area is about - beautiful beaches, dramatic coastline, nice wildlife and it's still relatively uncrowded."
Wollongong's Marian Sawan said popular walking tracks including the Blue Mile Pathway were popular for a reason and a must see for visitors.
"It's beautiful," she said. "It's nice for [visitors] to walk all around the beach."
Another popular trail which Wollongong's Curtis Allnutt recommended was the Sublime Point walking track.
If walking isn't your cup of tea, Wollongong's Monica Touch suggested the beaches were worth checking out - especially the lighthouse at South Wollongong Beach.
When it came to food and beverage recommendations, people the Mercury spoke to had a plethora of suggestions including Thai Carnation (Wollongong), Coledale RSL, Reub's Goldberg Brewing Machine (Tarrawanna), Ciao Cucina (Wollongong) and Tachun Chinese Restaurant (Wollongong).
West Wollongong's Colin Eshman told the Mercury his top food recommendation was Beast Good Food Eatery.
"[Beast has] the best ramen this side of Japan," he said.
Others, including Monica Touch said that Wollongong's bustling night-life was worth checking out.
"A lot of my friends go to the small bars," she said.
Miss Touch named Humber as a personal favourite with its scenic rooftop bar.
Ex Wollongong resident Arapeta Ngarimu's (TK) said his suggestion to visitors was a simple one.
"Honestly, I reckon just get out, walk around and have a look," he said.
