ON THE WORLD STAGE: Art imitates life for former cycling pro Miguel Soro

It still amazes how relatively understated the imprint of Phil Anderson has been on Australian cycling - if not sport in general - when compared to how he was regarded as a star in Europe with his feats as a professional rider in the 1980s.
Wollongong, and Australia, is the centre of attention of international cycling as hosts of the 2022 UCI World Road Cycling Championships that finish with the men's elite road race on Sunday.
As the event continues, another reminder of how strong an impression Anderson left on Europeans is quietly positioned at an art exhibition nearby the finish area.
Anderson is the subject of two of more than 25 collage artworks of current and former cycling legends by acclaimed Spanish artist and former professional cyclist Miguel Soro titled: "Chasing Rainbows," at the Sage Hotel.
One piece is of Anderson racing as the first non-European to wear the yellow leader's jersey of the Tour de France in 1981 as a member of the French Peugeot team. The other piece is of him racing in the mid-1980s with the powerful Dutch Panasonic team.
Soro, now 46 and living with his wife and four year-old daughter in Xativa in Valencia, says his days as an artist began as a cyclist, when he was motivated by the views riding offered.
"I painted landscapes," he says. "I was inspired by the reflections off water I rode by ... and urban scenes too.
"Of course, when I was racing I was focused on the race, but during training I would look around me and take it all in."
But when he reflects on his youth and what riders inspired him as a cyclist, Soro cites Italian legend Fausto Coppi who is also the subject of one of his artworks, and Anderson who wore the Tour's yellow jersey for one day in 1981 and nine more days in 1982 when he also won a stage before claiming a stack of other major wins until his retirement in 1994.
Anderson was feted as a sporting star in Europe where cycling is huge, especially in the early to mid-1980s.
At the time in Australia, there was little media coverage of cycling outside of Europe and English-speaking riders were a relative novelty. Anderson paved the way for generations of Australian cyclists to follow him and succeed, as we have seen from the mid-1990s to early 2000s and 2010s to today.
At Soro's exhibition, a number of those Australians are on display; including the retired Cadel Evans, Stuart O'Grady and Simon Gerrans, as well as Michael Matthews who is one of the favourites for Sunday's 266.9km men's elite road race.
Asked which Australian on display best reflects the DNA of the Australian rider, Soro immediately says: "Phil Anderson. I remember his style ... he was always attacking. He left a big impression on me. But coming here for [this exhibition at] the worlds, I also wanted to honour Australian cyclists because I understand that they are also big champions."
Soro is welcoming the public to see his exhibition that will continue all week. His original artworks and limited-edition fine art prints are available for sale and signing by him.
He is an artist first, but as an ex-cyclist he is still enjoying the world championships having raced in the 1994 world junior titles in Ecuador and helped Spaniard Miguel Morras win the road race.
An all-rounder as an amateur, Soro became more of a sprinter as a professional with the Portuguese Miche team until 2003 before one last year racing on an Italian team.
Soro says selection of the Spanish team for the men's elite road race at Wollongong has been compromised by the absence of several names from the Movistar trade team that has held some riders back to race for points to help it avoid World Tour relegation.
"They have selected the best team they can," says Soro whose tip for the best credentialed Spanish cyclist to look for in Sunday's road race is still a Movistar rider.
"Ivan Cortina ... He is fast and intelligent," he says.
Would Miguel Soro be good on his day on this course?
"Si, si ..." Soro replies with the broadest of grins.
The 'Chasing Rainbows Exhibition' is free to view at the Sage Hotel, 60-62 Harbour Street, Wollongong.
