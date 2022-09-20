Illawarra Mercury
Joshua Tarling breaks Aussie hearts with world championship victory over Hamish McKenzie in Wollongong

Updated September 20 2022 - 8:03am, first published 7:00am
Joshua Tarling left it till late to win the junior men's time trial world championship in Wollongong on Tuesday. Picture: Adam McLean

It was heartbreak for Australian Hamish McKenzie who was pipped at the post by British sensation Joshua Tarling in the junior men's time trial world championships in Wollongong on Tuesday.

