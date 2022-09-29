Last month, officers intercepted a package sent from Batemans Bay which allegedly contained white powder believed to be cocaine, concealed in a 'Bluey' toy.
The package was seized before it reached the Queensland address it was marked for, and following further inquiries, South Coast police officers launched sweeping raids of four Batemans Bay homes shortly before 8am on Wednesday.
The operation marked almost a year since South Coast Police District officers established Strike Force Wirrinda in October last year to investigate alleged drug supply on the South Coast.
Two homes in the Braddon and Mitchell areas were also searched by officers from the ACT Policing's Drug and Organised Crime Team, joined by Australian Federal Police dogs.
During the raids, police allegedly found seven firearms, gel blasters, a replica handgun, ammunition, gunpowder, a prohibited laser pointer, a hydraulic pill press, $1600 in cash, as well as two poker machines.
A cache of drugs including cannabis, steroids, and a crystalised substance believed to be MDMA were also allegedly found.
Four men aged 23, 24, 26 and 45, were arrested over the alleged drug supply.
The 23-year-old was arrested at Batemans Bay police station and charged with manufacturing a prohibited drug greater than the indictable quantity, five counts of supplying a prohibited drug, supplying a prohibited drug - commercial quantity, supplying a prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, participating in group criminal activity, and possessing a prohibited drug.
He was refused bail to appear before Batemans Bay Local Court on September 29.
The 24-year-old was arrested in North Batemans Bay and charged with seven counts of supplying a prohibited drug, taking part in the supply of prohibited drugs, supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, possession an unauthorised firearm, and participating in criminal group activity.
He was granted conditional bail to appear in Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday, October 24.
The 26-year-old was arrested in Braddon, ACT, and was charged with two counts of supplying a prohibited drug, supplying a prohibited drug of a commercial quantity, and knowingly/recklessly directing a criminal group.
He was refused bail to appear before Queanbeyan Local Court on September 29.
The 45-year-old was also arrested in North Batemans Bay and charged with possessing an unauthorised firearm, possessing ammunition without a permit, two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon with a permit, and possessing a gaming machine that isn't approved.
He was also granted conditional bail to appear in Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday, October 24.
Crime Manager of South Coast Police District, Acting Inspector Ian Griffin, said Wednesday's results were the culmination of state and territory officers working together for a joint cause.
"This goes to show that we will use all resources available from both NSW and the ACT in order to disrupt and prevent crime," Acting Insp Griffin said.
"We will continue to work alongside ACT Policing to keep illicit substances off our streets, and our communities safe."
Strike Force Wirrinda investigations continue.
