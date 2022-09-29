Illawarra Mercury
Strike Force Wirrinda: Bluey filled with 'cocaine' clue in alleged South Coast drug supply

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 29 2022 - 7:08am, first published 5:00am
Police intercepted a package containing a Bluey toy with a white powder inside of it sent from Batemans Bay last month. Picture by NSW Police Force.

Last month, officers intercepted a package sent from Batemans Bay which allegedly contained white powder believed to be cocaine, concealed in a 'Bluey' toy.

