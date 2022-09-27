Illawarra Mercury
Albion Park plumber Steven John Lindsay ejected from court by sheriffs after yelling at magistrate

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 27 2022 - 8:05am, first published 6:00am
Steven John Lindsay leaving Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday. Picture by Grace Crivellaro.

What was meant to be a brief mention of Steven John Lindsay's charges ended up in a scuffle which saw him physically removed from the court room before the matter even started.

