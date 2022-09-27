What was meant to be a brief mention of Steven John Lindsay's charges ended up in a scuffle which saw him physically removed from the court room before the matter even started.
The Albion Park plumber was scheduled to appear before Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday for a mention of seven charges against him.
But as Magistrate Darryl Pearce called his name, signalling for him to come forward to begin the matter, Lindsay unleashed a verbal tirade.
Lindsay demanded to know Magistrate Pearce's name, where he comes from, and where he "derives his authority".
Arms crossed, Lindsay yelled over the top of the judge as he attempted to start proceedings.
"I would like to know where you derive your authority," Lindsay said.
"Tell me your name and where you come from ... all due processes need to be taken."
Magistrate Pearce asked Lindsay if he was okay, but the yelling worsened.
"I'm not entering no plea ... I'm a living man," Lindsay said. "You're fraudulent, you do not have the authority."
Shortly after, numerous court sheriffs entered the room and restrained Lindsay, who thrashed about in the arms of the officers.
He continued to resist while verbally abusing the officers, managing to shove one of the male sheriffs.
Lindsay's mother, who was in the court room supporting her son, latched onto him during the scuffle and yelled at the sheriffs to not touch him as they attempted to remove him from the room.
As one of Lindsay's friends started to film the ordeal on her phone, sheriffs restrained her and attempted to confiscate the device. It is an offence to film or take recordings in any New South Wales court room.
The woman resisted, while yelling at the officers to not take her phone.
It took about five minutes for the fiery threesome to be escorted from the court.
According to charge sheets, Lindsay stands accused of failing to comply with a request from police to stop his vehicle, using a registrable vehicle and not displaying number plates, refusing to produce a drivers licence or address, resisting an officer in execution of duty, assaulting an officer in execution of duty, and refusing to submit to a breath test.
No formal pleas to the charges were entered on Tuesday. Lindsay will return to court in November.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
