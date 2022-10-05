A confidence vote in Anthony Griffin as coach, Ben Hunt has negotiated a new deal with St George Illawarra to finish his NRL career.
Hunt had attracted interest from rival NRL clubs after being in Dally M medal contention this season, the second year the Dragons failed to make the NRL finals.
After prolonged discussions, Hunt declared he would stay in Wollongong until the end of 2025, in his pursuit of an NRL premiership, which has eluded him since making his debut for Brisbane back 2009, before joining St George Illawarra in 2018.
"It's a pleasing day for my family and I," Hunt said in a statement.
"I am very happy we were able to come to an agreement as I always wanted to stay with the Dragons.
"I am excited by the direction the club is headed and I'm very much looking forward to playing my part in the Dragons' journey in the coming years."
Hunt's re-signing will only add fuel to the speculation about the future of young Dragons playmaker Jayden Sullivan's future.
Sullivan has played 15 NRL games since making his debut in 2020, but had just two starts from nine appearances this year, with Hunt and Talatau Amone the main halves pairing.
The new NRL club, the Dolphins, based out of Redcliffe in Queensland, are leading the charge to sign Sullivan as the Dragons commit to Hunt delivering them short-term success.
"Ben and his family are an integral part of the Dragons and to have him extend for a further two years demonstrates his commitment and desire to bring success to the club over the coming seasons," Dragons football manager Ben Haran said.
"Ben's on-field performances speak for themselves, while his leadership off the field and around the club will be crucial in the ongoing development of our NRL squad.
"Ben's re-signing is one that all Red V members, partners and fans should be extremely excited about."
Tyrell Sloan's future at the Dragons has also come under question after Cody Ramsey took on the fullback spot, with the versatile veteran Moses MBye also in the No.1 jersey.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.