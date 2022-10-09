Magic meets music and mastery of physical manipulation in the northern Illawarra this week as The World's Greatest Freakshow arrives in town.
The show is the Australian cousin to the Las Vegas phenomenon, and is at Bulli's Heritage Hotel on Saturday October 15.
Organisers boast the show has a rotating cast of incredible, daring performers who perform illusions and stunts that defy the imagination, taking the human body to the absolute limits.
In this edition, two-times Australian Magician of the Year Jack Daniels will take to the stage, along with burlesque muse Sian Brigid (who also has a knack for dancing on glass and laying on nails), American illusionist Erica Vanlee, hula hoop expert Mel Wheeler, chaotic clown Rachael "Choking Hazard" Kelly, and singer-songwriter Eros.
It is an 18+ show so adults should leave the kids at home for this one.
Doors open 6.30pm for the show to start at 8pm.
Tickets are $58.50+bf via OzTix or can be purchased for $65.00 on the door (GA seated).
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
