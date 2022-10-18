Notorious Illawarra criminal Belinda Van Krevel has pleaded guilty to stealing eight magazines from Wollongong Woolworths.
Van Krevel will have to wait until November to learn her fate, but will have to do her shopping at Coles as she has been prohibited from entering any Woolworths in Australia for two years.
Van Krevel rose to infamy after she was found guilty of soliciting her then boyfriend to kill her own father as she listened on from the adjacent room.
On August 10, a Woolworths security guard saw Van Krevel inside the store and selected eight magazines.
These included two copies each of Who, Women's Day and New Idea and one copy each of Street Machine and Just Cars.
Van Krevel tucked the magazines under her arm and walked out of the store.
The employee attempted to stop Van Krevel, who said the magazines belonged to her, but she quickly became verbally aggressive and refused to stop.
Van Krevel walked out via the Stewart Street exit and the employee followed her until the intersection of Kembla and George streets.
Staff at Woolworths identified Van Krevel who had previously been banned from the store and contacted police.
Van Krevel had been banned from all Woolworths stores on May 27 for two years.
Staff supplied police with CCTV footage of Van Krevel's stealing and the next day police cautioned Van Krevel at her home address.
Van Krevel initially said it couldn't have been her because she was home sick at the time.
On Tuesday, Van Krevel entered pleas of guilty to shoplifting and entering inclosed lands without a lawful excuse.
Van Krevel will return to Wollongong court for her sentencing in November
The total value of the magazines was $51.30.
