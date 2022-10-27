It does not seem too long ago that the 'grey wiggle' Andrew Redmayne danced his way to Australian football folklore with his penalty save ensuring the Socceroos qualified for their fifth consecutive FIFA World Cup and their sixth overall.
And after the torrid travel requirements asked of the Socceroos to qualify for Qatar due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Australia will take to the field in the group stages - which begin in just under four weeks - against defending champions France, familiar foes Denmark and Tunisia.
The squad itself is yet to be picked, but already backs are against the wall for the Socceroos as it was in 2014 and 2018. Injury clouds surround arguably our best player Ajdin Hrustic, languishing centre-back Harry Souttar (who is on the mend from an ACL injury) and Kiama's Kye Rowles, who is unlikely to be fit for the Cup opener against France.
The Socceroos never like to do it the easy way as they are already massive underdogs to get a win in Qatar and if the side were to be missing key players then you could be forgiven in thinking it will be a long three fixtures.
But that's not the Australian mindset.
Even just in qualifying the Socceroos were dealt their fair share of injuries but still managed to crawl from the fire and reach the final 32.
At the last two World Cups - Brazil in 2014 and Russia in 2018 - Australia has not been able to name its predicted starting 11. And despite the fact that the side did not make it past the group stages, the team still provided sensational sporting moments.
Ryan McGowan was a surprise start at right-back in 2014, but he was the man that delivered the cross for Tim Cahill's wonder-volley against the Dutch. In 2018, former Newcastle Jets and current Melbourne City player Andrew Nabbout was rewarded with a break-out A-League season to be thrown into the starting line-up for Australia's first two group games against France and Denmark.
The point being, do not write the Socceroos off, no matter who is or is not taking to the field.
So how will we fare?
Former Socceroos goalkeeper Jim Fraser told the Mercury that he thinks the side are more than good enough to get out of the group.
"I think the squad will do reasonably well," he said.
"Every team is improving [and that includes Australia]. In a World Cup, you need a little bit of luck, a few decisions with the referee to go your way and I think the best chance you have of getting out of the group is early points.
That bodes well for the Socceroos, who have France first up. In the 2018 World Cup, many tipped France to wipe the floor with Australia, similar to how Germany did in a 4-0 rout at the 2010 edition of the tournament in South Africa.
But despite conceding an early goal, the Socceroos fought back admirably. It was only a late own goal that separated the two teams in a 2-1 loss. It was a spirited performance.
"Any player that puts on the Socceroos jersey grows two feet taller," Fraser said.
Speaking on the surprise return of the retired Mitch Langerak from the wilderness, the former Socceroo, Sydney FC and now current goalkeeping coach for the Wanderers Academy said he would be surprised to see a change between the sticks.
There have been calls for Langerak to be picked over current Socceroos captain Mathew Ryan in the side due to the former's stellar form and the fact that Ryan is not getting minutes for his club side Copenhagen.
"Langerak has been in great form there is no doubt, but I think the team is comfortable with Ryan," he said.
"He [Ryan] plays high, he understands that he needs to be swooping behind people, they feel comfortable playing the ball out and getting it back off him.
"His distribution is good. For myself I think Ryan should be the incumbent there. He's a very good all-round goalkeeper. There are goalkeepers that are good shot-stoppers but not very good with their feet and not so good tactically.
"I'm not taking anything away from Langerak don't get me wrong I think he's a great goalkeeper and I think it's great that he came back to put a bit of pressure on Ryan, but for me it's got to be Ryan [starting for the Socceroos]," he said.
Another key area of the pitch is at the back where two Illawarra products are vying for a spot on the plane. Kye Rowles - who had a stellar year last season for the Mariners and starred in the Socceroos win over Peru - and Shellharbour's Joel King, are both keen to make the squad.
Rowles is under a fitness cloud for the tournament whilst King is struggling for minutes in Denmark.
Fraser said despite this, both could play a crucial role in Qatar.
"Everybody has got a chance [to make the squad]," he said.
"I think the big thing is Graham [Arnold] is very astute. He will analyse the team, their fitness levels, everything. He has this big thing where we really trusts his staff and he will get a lot of information from them before he makes up his mind.
"He doesn't make too many mistakes. He was under pressure for a long time during the qualifying campaign and he has come through that unscathed. I think he is the right man to lead the team at the moment and I think he will get the best out of them. The big thing with him is he will cross-examine and games are won off the field now."
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
